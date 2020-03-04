Baby Food

Get recipes, tips and general know-how for making baby food at home.

Most Recent

Beech-Nut Nutrition Stops Selling Infant Rice Cereal Due to High Arsenic Levels
Routine sampling revealed that the rice cereal contained arsenic levels that exceeded limits set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
A Parents' Guide to What Babies Can Eat Each Month
Confused about what's safe for your baby right now? From meat to strawberries, honey to Cheerios, here's the 411 on a dozen different foods that parents ask about most.
8 Best Store-Bought Baby Foods, According to Experts
There are plenty of wholesome food options for infants that you can buy at the store and serve in seconds—no prep required. Here are the baby food brands experts recommend, and why.
The Best Baby Cereals and When to Try Them
The advice about baby cereal has changed a lot over the years. Here's the latest info you need to know.
14 Baby Puree Recipes to Make at Home
How to Make Baby Food in Your Instant Pot
Making meals for your infant in an Instant Pot is convenient, affordable, and best of all, almost completely hands-off. Get started with these easy baby food recipes from our very own food editor.
More Baby Food

Yumi Is the All-Natural Baby Food Subscription Customized to Your Child’s Growth
Yumi aims to educate parents on their baby’s needs within their first 1,000 days of life by providing several nutrient-filled food options made with milestones in mind.
Yummy Ways to Serve Orange Vegetables to Babies
What's nutritious and delicious? Orange vegetables! We've got your foolproof guide to plating them up. 
3 Dips for Babies & Toddlers
3 Finger Food Recipes Perfect for Baby-Led Weaning
3 Baby-Led Weaning Recipes for Finger Food
Do Babies Really Have 'Virgin' Guts?

The Pros and Cons of Baby Food Pouches

While baby food pouches offer convenience, they might negatively impact your child’s development. Here’s how to use the products in a safe, healthy way.

All Baby Food

The Best Baby-Led Weaning Foods
How to Roast Veggies for Babies and Toddlers
Introducing Baby Food? Here are 20 Things to Feed Your Infant
50 Foods to Introduce to Your Kids by Age 2
How to Make Sweet Potato Puree for Babies
How to Make Butternut Squash Puree for Babies
How to Make Carrot Puree for Babies
How to Make Spinach Puree for Babies
How to Make Avocado Puree for Babies
How to Make Banana Puree for Babies
How to Make Pear Puree for Babies
Do You REALLY Know What's In That Baby Food Pouch?
A Paleo Diet...for Babies?!
Baby’s First Foods: How to Introduce Solids
10 Foods to Feed Your Baby (That You Probably Aren't)
How to Make Peach Puree for Babies
How to Make Baby Applesauce
Baby Food Blends
Baby Food with Herbs and Spices
12 Healthy Finger Foods That Don't Come From a Box
Slow-Cooker Baby Food
5 Recipes Using Leftover Baby Food
Most Babies Eat Solid Food too Soon, Study Says
CDC: Baby, Toddler Foods Alarmingly High in Sodium
Organic Food No More Nutritous for Kids Than Conventional
