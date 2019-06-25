Food & Recipes

Make great meals for your whole family. Consult our mom-approved recipes for nutritious home-cooked dishes, including baby foods, breakfasts, and kid-friendly snacks. Don't think you have time to prepare dinner? Try our 30 minutes or less recipes for easy meals that will help you make the most of your time at home. Having a party? Check out our collection of creative birthday cakes, tasty baked treats, and fun party foods. Consult our experts for advice on your most difficult cooking questions. We'll also give you tips on healthy packed lunches you can feel good about, recipes you can make with your slow-cooker, and advice on what to eat when you're pregnant.

Oreo's New Limited-Edition 'Trolls' Cookies Are Glittery

Queen Poppy and Pop Troll Tiny Diamond get their own special treats!
Should Kids Be Weighed in Gym Class?

Weighing kids at school is a long-standing practice in an effort to prevent obesity. But it could harm children when not done properly.
These Are the 9 Best Products at Trader Joe's, According to Customers

Here are the top picks of loyal TJ's fans around the country.
Sabra Is Finally Releasing Chocolate Hummus Just in Time for Valentine's Day

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the dessert spread in the brand's Super Bowl ad — and now it's officially hitting stores.
Ben & Jerry's Is Releasing a New Netflix & Chilll'd Flavor Just in Time for Cuffing Season

No matter your relationship status, there's always ice cream.
The Cheesecake Factory Is Releasing a Line of Ice Cream Pints in 7 Different Flavors

The pints are made with real cheesecake ingredients and come in flavors similar to the chain's famous slices.
20 Foods to Feed Your Baby Before Age 1

When it comes to feeding your baby solid foods, variety is the spice of life. Research shows that the more fruits and vegetables a baby eats before age one, the more likely she is to eat a variety of produce by the time she's six. And when it comes to allergens like peanuts and eggs, pediatricians also recommend offering them to your baby before 12 months. So get cooking, mama! 
Quick & Healthy Power Breakfasts for Kids

Get your kids off to a good and healthy start—without any fuss.
10 Foods to Feed Your Baby (That You Probably Aren't)

The 5 Best Baby-Led Weaning Foods

12 Baby-Friendly Finger Foods That Don't Come From a Box

The One Topic That Should Be Off Limits With Your Kids

Red Lobster's New Bloody Mary Is Topped With a Lobster Claw and Cheddar Bay Biscuit

The specialty drink is being called a "drink-a-tizer" for its snack-able garnishes.

Natural Gummies

Veggie Ramen Soup

Crunchy Taco Salad

Pineapple Fried Rice

Rigatoni With Veggie Meatballs

Dairy-Free Chocolate Fondue With Fruit Flowers

Butterfly Bagels and Apples

Vegan Meringue Bunnies

Frozen PB&J Candy Cups

Surprise-Inside PB&J Muffins

Fruity PB&J Tortilla Pizza

Peanutty Overnight Oats

Peanut Butter and Cherry Cheddar Melt

Cheesy Chicken Stuffed Shells

Apple Cider Roast Chicken

Sesame-Garlic Chicken Thighs

Chocolate Turtles

Pickle-Marinated Chicken Tenders

Butter Chicken

Greek Meatball Pitas With Tzatziki

Cauliflower Mac 'n' Cheese

Beans, Greens, and Pasta

Veggie Tofu Noodle Soup

Coffee Yogurt Tarts

Fortune Cookies

