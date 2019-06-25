Food & Recipes

20 Foods to Feed Your Baby Before Age 1

When it comes to feeding your baby solid foods, variety is the spice of life. Research shows that the more fruits and vegetables a baby eats before age one, the more likely she is to eat a variety of produce by the time she's six. And when it comes to allergens like peanuts and eggs, pediatricians also recommend offering them to your baby before 12 months. So get cooking, mama!