Sweet and Sour Chicken Bundles

Heat the oven to 375° and coat a standard 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray. Center and press an egg roll wrapper into each well of the tin to form a cup. Fill each one with the chicken mixture. Fold in three corners of each wrapper, then lightly brush the inside of the remaining corner with water and press it in place on top of the others. Brush the tops of the bundles with the remaining oil. Bake them until golden and crisp, about 15 minutes. Let them cool for 5 minutes before unmolding them.