Sunbutter & Honey Waffle Kabobs

To make the sunbutter, preheat oven to 350°F. Place 3 cups hulled sunflower seeds on a large rimmed baking sheet and roast, stirring occasionally, until starting to turn golden, 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer to a food processor and blend until really smooth, about 5 minutes. If the mixture still looks dry, process for about 2 more minutes so the oils release and the sunbutter loosens. Add 1 Tbs. ground flaxseed (optional), 3 Tbs. pure maple syrup, and 1/2 tsp. kosher salt; process to combine. Makes 1 3/4 cups sunbutter. Transfer mixture to a jar and refrigerate for up to a month. To make the kabobs, toast 2 frozen waffles. Spread 2 Tbs. sunbutter on one waffle and 1 tsp. honey on the other. Sandwich the 2 waffles together and cut into quarters. Skewer 2 quarters, alternating with a whole hulled strawberry, onto each of 2 child-safe skewers. Make the sandwich in the morning to prevent the waffles from getting soggy.