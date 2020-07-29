Sunbutter & Honey Waffle Kabobs

Rating: Unrated
Source: Parents Magazine
Ingredients

Directions

  • To make the sunbutter, preheat oven to 350°F. Place 3 cups hulled sunflower seeds on a large rimmed baking sheet and roast, stirring occasionally, until starting to turn golden, 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer to a food processor and blend until really smooth, about 5 minutes. If the mixture still looks dry, process for about 2 more minutes so the oils release and the sunbutter loosens. Add 1 Tbs. ground flaxseed (optional), 3 Tbs. pure maple syrup, and 1/2 tsp. kosher salt; process to combine. Makes 1 3/4 cups sunbutter. Transfer mixture to a jar and refrigerate for up to a month. To make the kabobs, toast 2 frozen waffles. Spread 2 Tbs. sunbutter on one waffle and 1 tsp. honey on the other. Sandwich the 2 waffles together and cut into quarters. Skewer 2 quarters, alternating with a whole hulled strawberry, onto each of 2 child-safe skewers. Make the sandwich in the morning to prevent the waffles from getting soggy.

MORE SUNBUTTER LUNCHES

Sunbutter and Jelly Crepes (store-bought crepes + jelly + sunbutter)Sunbutter & Banana Toast (banana slices + sunbutter + English muffins)Sunbutter Pancake Pizza (leftover pancakes + sunbutter + fruit)Sunbutter-Apple Sandwiches (cinnamon sunbutter, sandwiched between cored apple slices)

TASTY S IDES

TRY CELERY WITH ... ... cream cheese + cherry tomatoes ... carrots + hummus ... apples + cheese ... guacamole + chips ... ricotta + honey + mini chocolate chips

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
386 calories; 21 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 363 mg sodium. 48 g carbohydrates; 8 g fiber; 14 g sugar; 12 g protein; 312 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

