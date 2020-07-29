Sunbutter & Honey Waffle Kabobs
Source: Parents Magazine
Ingredients
Directions
MORE SUNBUTTER LUNCHES
Sunbutter and Jelly Crepes (store-bought crepes + jelly + sunbutter)Sunbutter & Banana Toast (banana slices + sunbutter + English muffins)Sunbutter Pancake Pizza (leftover pancakes + sunbutter + fruit)Sunbutter-Apple Sandwiches (cinnamon sunbutter, sandwiched between cored apple slices)
TASTY S IDES
TRY CELERY WITH ... ... cream cheese + cherry tomatoes ... carrots + hummus ... apples + cheese ... guacamole + chips ... ricotta + honey + mini chocolate chips
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
386 calories; 21 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 363 mg sodium. 48 g carbohydrates; 8 g fiber; 14 g sugar; 12 g protein; 312 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;