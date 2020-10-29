Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies

Rating: Unrated
By Micah Morton
Source: Parents Magazine

Gallery

Jen Causey

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
2 hrs
Yield:
Makes 2 dozen
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F with racks in upper-third and lower-third positions. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Whisk flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a bowl. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk brown sugar, granulated sugar, and melted butter in a large bowl. Add eggs and whisk until combined. Add milk and food coloring; whisk until combined. Gently fold in flour mixture using a spatula to form a sticky dough. Cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until dough is slightly firm and easy to scoop and roll, about 1 hour.

  • Place confectioners' sugar in a medium bowl. Scoop dough using a 1 1/2-Tbs. scoop or a spoon, and roll into balls using hands (you should have 24 balls total). Drop dough balls into confectioners' sugar in bowl, and gently toss with your hands to coat well.

  • Evenly space coated dough balls 2 in. apart on prepared sheets. Bake, rotating baking sheets between top and bottom racks halfway through bake time, until cookies spread and crack, 8 to 10 minutes, Let cookies cool on sheets 10 minutes. Transfer to wire racks, and let cool completely, about 30 minutes.

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 parents.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com 11/07/2020