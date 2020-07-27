Rainbow Shrimp Bowls
Source: Parents Magazine
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Theme: Veggie Bowl Wednesday
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
440 calories; 15 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat; 159 mg cholesterol; 350 mg sodium. 747 mg potassium; 48 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 30 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 191 IU vitamin a; 14 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 52 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 97 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;