Rainbow Gado Gado

As fun to say as it is to eat, gado gado means "mix mix" in Indonesian fitting, since the platter offers up a bunch of veggies for nibbling. All those colors in ROYGBIV order (or close to it!) just may entice your picky eaters at home.

By Alana Chernila
Source: Parents Magazine

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe Summary

active:
45 mins
total:
45 mins
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

For the dressing
For the salad

Directions

Prepare the dressing

  • Process all dressing ingredients in a blender until smooth, about 30 seconds. Set aside.

Prepare the salad

  • Place potatoes in a medium saucepan; cover with water by 2 in. Cover saucepan and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium, and cook until potatoes are tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain and let cool for 5 minutes. Slice potatoes in half.

  • While potatoes cook, heat grapeseed oil in a skillet over medium-high. Add tofu, and cook, stirring often, until browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Add soy sauce, and continue to cook, stirring often, until tofu absorbs soy sauce and crisps up, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Once potatoes are finished cooking, fill the same saucepan with generously salted water and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Add green beans, asparagus, and carrots; cook until just tender, about 2 minutes. Use tongs or a skimmer to transfer vegetables to a colander, leaving water in the saucepan. Add cabbage to water; cook until tender,3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a colander and drain.

  • Arrange cooked vegetables, cucumber, and tofu by color on a platter. Serve with lime wedges and peanut dressing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
561 calories; fat 32g; saturated fat 5g; carbohydrates 50g; insoluble fiber 9g; sugars 17g; protein 24g; sodium 696mg; calcium 157mg; iron 5mg.
