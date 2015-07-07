Blueberry Cottage Cheese Pancakes

Source: Family Circle
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk together flour, sugar, baking soda and salt in medium-size bowl. Stir together sour cream, cottage cheese, eggs and vanilla in large bowl. Add flour mixture; stir until just combined. Gently stir in blueberries.

  • Heat oven to 200°F. Heat a griddle over medium heat. Butter griddle lightly.

  • Spoon level 1/4 cup batter onto griddle for each pancake; spread to diameter of 4 inches. Cook until light brown on bottom and bubbles begin to form on top, 3 to 4 minutes. Turn over with wide spatula. Cook until set in center, about 2 minutes. Keep warm in oven on baking sheet until ready to serve. Serve with syrup and garnish with berries and citrus wedges, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
103 calories; 4 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 31 mg cholesterol; 148 mg sodium. 14 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 4 g protein;

Reviews

