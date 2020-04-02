No-Mixer Buttermilk Cake
Source: Parents Magazine
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Meet your new go-to cake -- it comes together as easily as a boxed mix. No beaters are needed, just two bowls and a whisk. Dust it with confectioners' sugar and serve it with buttermilk whipped cream, or go to town with chocolate frosting when it's birthday time.
Make Cupcakes Instead
Place cupcake wrappers in two 12-cup muffin tins. Fill each two-thirds full. Bake until golden, 15 to 18 minutes. Cool in pan for 5 minutes on a wire rack. Remove from the pan and cool completely. Makes 24.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
176 calories; 8 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 22 mg cholesterol; 185 mg sodium. 53 mg potassium; 24 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 15 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 105 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 25 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 47 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;