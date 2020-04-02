No-Mixer Buttermilk Cake

Rating: Unrated
Source: Parents Magazine
Advertisement

Ingredients

Cake:

Directions

Cake:

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 13x9-in. baking pan with butter and lined with parchment paper. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In a medium bowl, whisk together 1 cup buttermilk, eggs, oil, and 2 Tbs. vanilla.

    Advertisement

  • Gradually add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and whisk until batter is smooth. Carefully pour in the boiling water and stir until combined.

  • Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake in the center of the oven for 30 to 35 minutes, or until a skewer inserted in the center comes out clean and cake bounces back when lightly pressed.

  • Remove from the oven and let stand for 10 minutes. Invert, peel off the bottom piece of parchment paper, and cool on a wire rack.

  • Up to an hour before serving the cake, make the whipped cream: Pour remaining 1/2 cup buttermilk and the heavy cream, remaining 1 Tbs. vanilla, and confectioners’ sugar into a cold large metal bowl. Whisk until it has doubled in volume and has soft peaks.

  • To serve, top each piece of cake with whipped cream. Store cake in an airtight container at room temperature up to 4 days.

Tips

Meet your new go-to cake -- it comes together as easily as a boxed mix. No beaters are needed, just two bowls and a whisk. Dust it with confectioners' sugar and serve it with buttermilk whipped cream, or go to town with chocolate frosting when it's birthday time.

Make Cupcakes Instead

Place cupcake wrappers in two 12-cup muffin tins. Fill each two-thirds full. Bake until golden, 15 to 18 minutes. Cool in pan for 5 minutes on a wire rack. Remove from the pan and cool completely. Makes 24.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
176 calories; 8 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 22 mg cholesterol; 185 mg sodium. 53 mg potassium; 24 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 15 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 105 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 25 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 47 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 parents.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com 04/07/2020