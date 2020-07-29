Mini Frittatas

Preheat oven to 350°F and place ten silicone muffin cups on a large baking sheet or grease a standard muffin tin. Whisk 8 large eggs with 1/4 tsp. each kosher salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add 1 cup frozen peas, thawed, and 1/2 cup coarsely grated cheddar. Divide mixture (about 1/4 cup each) among muffin cups. Bake until puffed and the eggs are set, 22 to 25 minutes. They will deflate as they cool. Once baked, the frittatas can be frozen on a baking sheet before being transferred to a freezer-safe container for up to 3 months. For lunch the next day, pack a frozen or chilled frittata in an airtight container and refrigerate overnight.