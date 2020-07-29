Mini Frittatas

Source: Parents Magazine
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F and place ten silicone muffin cups on a large baking sheet or grease a standard muffin tin. Whisk 8 large eggs with 1/4 tsp. each kosher salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add 1 cup frozen peas, thawed, and 1/2 cup coarsely grated cheddar. Divide mixture (about 1/4 cup each) among muffin cups. Bake until puffed and the eggs are set, 22 to 25 minutes. They will deflate as they cool. Once baked, the frittatas can be frozen on a baking sheet before being transferred to a freezer-safe container for up to 3 months. For lunch the next day, pack a frozen or chilled frittata in an airtight container and refrigerate overnight.

Make a Frittata Turtle!

Turn the frittata upside down. Then use a pitted olive for the head and add legs created from (yes!) a cornichon sliced into 4 pieces.

MORE EGG LUNCHES

Hard-Boiled Dippy Eggs (puffed quinoa + crushed garlic chips + toasted sesame seeds + Italian seasoning; eggs dipped into crunchies)Omelet Wrap (cooked egg + ham + cheese; rolled)Mediterranean Pita (roasted veggies + chopped egg + hummus + pita)Egg & Cheese Muffin (sliced hard-boiled egg + ricotta mixed with pesto + English muffin; packed with an ice pack)

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
92 calories; 6 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 154 mg sodium. 2 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 7 g protein; 66 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

