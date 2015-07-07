Middle Eastern Lamb and Rice

In a large bowl, whisk
together olive oil, lemon juice,
cumin, salt and pepper. Stir in
cilantro, garlic and oregano.
Stir in lamb. Cover with plastic
wrap and refrigerate 1 hour.
In a bowl, stir
together yogurt, mayonnaise,
lemon juice, sugar and 1 tbsp
water until smooth. Stir in
parsley. Cover and refrigerate
until serving.
Meanwhile, in a
medium lidded pot, heat oil
over medium heat. Stir in
cumin, turmeric and rice; cook
1 minute. Pour in chicken
broth and salt. Cover and bring
to a boil. Reduce heat to a
simmer and cook about 15
minutes, until liquid is
absorbed. Let stand 5 minutes, covered, then fluff with a fork.
Heat a large sauté pan over
medium-high heat. Drain
lamb and pat dry, reserving
marinade. Add to skillet and
cook 2 to 3 minutes, stirring
once in a while, until pieces
are seared but medium-rare.
Pour in marinade; bring to a
boil. Simmer 2 minutes. Serve
lamb, using a slotted spoon,
over rice with yogurt sauce,
tomato, lettuce and harissa.