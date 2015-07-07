Middle Eastern Lamb and Rice

Rating: Unrated
Source: Family Circle
Advertisement

Ingredients

Lamb
Yogurt Sauce
Rice

Directions

Lamb

  • In a large bowl, whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, cumin, salt and pepper. Stir in cilantro, garlic and oregano. Stir in lamb. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate 1 hour.

    Advertisement
Yogurt Sauce

  • In a bowl, stir together yogurt, mayonnaise, lemon juice, sugar and 1 tbsp water until smooth. Stir in parsley. Cover and refrigerate until serving.

Rice

  • Meanwhile, in a medium lidded pot, heat oil over medium heat. Stir in cumin, turmeric and rice; cook 1 minute. Pour in chicken broth and salt. Cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook about 15 minutes, until liquid is absorbed. Let stand 5 minutes, covered, then fluff with a fork.

  • Heat a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Drain lamb and pat dry, reserving marinade. Add to skillet and cook 2 to 3 minutes, stirring once in a while, until pieces are seared but medium-rare. Pour in marinade; bring to a boil. Simmer 2 minutes. Serve lamb, using a slotted spoon, over rice with yogurt sauce, tomato, lettuce and harissa.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
567 calories; 32 g total fat; 12 g saturated fat; 84 mg cholesterol; 795 mg sodium. 44 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 25 g protein;

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 parents.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com 06/07/2020