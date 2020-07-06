Marinara Chicken

Rating: Unrated
Source: Parents Magazine
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat a grill to medium-high or preheat the oven to 450°F.

  • Place four 12x16-inch sheets of heavy-duty aluminum foil on a work surface. Lightly coat each with cooking spray. Place 1 chicken cutlet on each sheet and sprinkle with Italian seasoning (if using). Spread 1/4 cup of marinara sauce over chicken and 3 Tbs. mozzarella, 1 Tbs. Parmesan cheese, and pizza toppings. Add the toppings of your choice. Arrange 1/2 cup of broccoli florets around the chicken.

  • Fold up the sides of the foil and fold edges to seal tightly.Grill or bake the packets (covered, if grilling) until the chicken is cooked through (165°F), about 15 minutes on the grill or 20 minutes in the oven.

  • Carefully open the packets and let cook 5 minutes. sprinkle with basil, if using.

Tips

All you need to do is wrap the ingredients tightly in aluminum foil, then grill or bake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
288 calories; 12 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 103 mg cholesterol; 661 mg sodium. 726 mg potassium; 11 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 34 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 986 IU vitamin a; 57 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 12 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 50 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 212 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

