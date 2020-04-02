Lemon-Ricotta Bundt Cake

Source: Parents Magazine
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease and flour 10-cup bundt pan.

  • In a large bowl whisk the flour, baking powder, salt, and baking soda.

  • Using an electric mixer on medium to high speed, cream granulated sugar, butter, lemon zest, and vanilla for about 4 minutes, or until fluffy.

  • Add the eggs one at a time. Scrape down the sides, and continue to beat for a minute.

  • On low speed, gradually add flour mixture. Then add ricotta and lemon juice and beat until the batter is smooth; don't overmix. Fold in blueberries.

  • Scoop the batter into prepared pan. Bake in the center of the oven for 1 hour, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

  • Cool cake in pan on wire rack for 15 minutes. Remove from pan; cool completely. Dust with confectioners' sugar. Store cake in an airtight container in the refrigerator up to 4 days.

Tips

You can dress up my lemon-ricotta cake with fresh berries for a special occasion, or dust it with confectioners' sugar for weekday snacking. It's not a cheesecake, nor a cake cake. It lives in between.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
297 calories; 13 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 92 mg cholesterol; 398 mg sodium. 113 mg potassium; 39 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 22 g sugar; 6 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 463 IU vitamin a; 4 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 43 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 115 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

