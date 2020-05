Preheat grill to very high (500°F and up). Toss together chicken, turmeric, 2 Tbs. of the oil, 1/2 tsp. of the salt, and 1/4 tsp. of the pepper in a bowl until well coated. Thread chicken evenly onto four 12-in. metal or presoaked wooden skewers. Place kabobs on oiled grates; grill, covered, turning occasionally, until cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from grill; cover to keep warm.