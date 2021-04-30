Diner Smash Burgers With Special Sauce

Rating: Unrated
By Sarah Waldman
Source: Parents Magazine

Gallery

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Yield:
Makes 8 single burgers or 4 double burgers
Advertisement

Ingredients

For the special sauce
For the burgers

Directions

Prepare the special sauce

  • Stir together ketchup, mayonnaise, pickles, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Set aside.

    Advertisement
Prepare the burgers

  • Sprinkle salt over ground beef; divide into 8 equal portions, rolling each into a ball. Heat a 12-in. cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add oil to hot skillet, and place 4 balls of beef in skillet. Using a spatula, press beef down into thin patties. Cook patties until browned and crisp, about 2 minutes; flip and crisp the other side. Top each patty with a cheese slice during last 30 seconds of cooking. Transfer to a plate, and repeat with remaining beef and cheese.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 parents.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com 05/23/2021