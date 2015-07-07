Stained Glass Cookies

Using a very small spoon, carefully fill each cutout with candy so it is resting on the parchment paper and is level with the dough (about 1 teaspoon in each). Bake at 375 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes or until firm and golden. Cool completely on baking sheets. Repeat with the remaining dough, then chilled scraps, using fresh parchment each time. Store at room temperature in an airtight container for several days. Makes about 36 cookies.