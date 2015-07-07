Stenciled Sugar Cookies

Rating: Unrated
Source: Family Circle

prep:
20 mins
chill:
several hours or overnight
bake:
10 mins to 12 mins at 350°
Yield:
1-3/4 dozen cookies
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together flour and salt in a medium-size bowl.

  • Beat together sugar, butter, sour cream, egg yolk and vanilla in bowl until creamy and smooth, about 2 minutes. Stir in flour mixture. Shape into disk; wrap in plastic wrap; refrigerate several hours or overnight.

  • Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly grease 2 baking sheets.

  • Roll out dough on lightly floured surface to 3/8-inch thickness. Cut into rounds with 3-inch scalloped cookie cutter. Reroll scraps; cut out. Place on greased baking sheets, spacing 1-1/2 inches apart.

  • Bake in 350 degree F oven 10 to 12 minutes or until lightly browned at edges. Remove cookies to wire rack to cool completely.

  • Using Royal Icing and stencils, paint holiday designs on cookies by holding stencil flat on top of cookie and, with clean 1/2-inch artists brush, brushing colored icing through stencil onto cookie. Additional features may be painted freehand or piped on with a pastry bag. Makes 1-3/4 dozen cookies.

Royal Icing

Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat together confectioners sugar, water, and meringue powder in small bowl until stiff and fluffy. Divide into 5 small bowls. Stir food coloring and a few drops water into 4 dishes; add just water to fifth bowl; icing should be thick and opaque but no longer hold a peak. Use to paint the cookies.

