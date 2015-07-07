Cookie Pops

Rating: Unrated
Source: Family Circle

Ingredients

Cookies
Filling

Directions

  • CookiesHeat oven to 350 degrees F. Whisk together flour, baking
    soda and salt in a medium bowl. With an electric mixer, beat together butter and brown sugar on medium-high speed for 1 minute. Add egg and beat until smooth. On low, beat in vanilla and flour mixture just until blended. Stir in mini chips.

  • Drop batter by the teaspoonful onto two large baking sheets (you should have 5 dozen cookies). Bake at 350 degrees F for 14 minutes or until slightly browned. Cool 1 minute on pans, then transfer directly to a rack to cool completely.

  • FillingOn medium speed, beat together confectioners' sugar, butter and milk until smooth, thick frosting is created. Spread about 2 teaspoons of filling onto flat side of one cookie. Press a lollipop stick into frosting, then sandwich with a second cookie (flat side down). Refrigerate until firm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
153 calories; fat 9g; cholesterol 27mg; saturated fat 6g; carbohydrates 17g; protein 1g; sodium 45mg.
