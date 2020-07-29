Chicken Nacho Box

Preheat oven to 375°F. Stamp 3 rounds each out of four 6-in. corn tortillas using a 3-in. round cookie cutter. Wrap loosely in a damp paper towel and microwave until softened, about 30 seconds. Turn a mini muffin tin upside down and lightly coat the underside with nonstick cooking spray. Nestle each tortilla round into a space between the muffin holes to create a small cup. Lightly coat the tortillas with cooking spray and bake until crisp and starting to turn golden, 10 to 15 minutes. Let cool. Whisk together 1/4 cup sour cream, 2 tsp. fresh lime juice, 1/4 tsp. each chili powder and ground cumin, and a pinch of kosher salt in a large bowl. Fold in 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken,1/2 cup sweet corn, thawed if frozen, and 2 Tbs. chopped cilantro (optional). Serve chicken with the tortilla chips, plus 2 Tbs. each shredded cheese, store-bought salsa, and guacamole per serving. The night before, pack everything (minus chips) in an airtight container in separate compartments.