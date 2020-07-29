Butterfly Pasta Salad

Add 8 oz. farfalle pasta (tricolor is fun if you can find it), 1 1/4 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth, and 1 cup water to a large, deep skillet and bring to a boil. Cook, stirring frequently, about 3 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, covered, stirring occasionally, until nearly all the broth has been absorbed and the pasta is tender, 10 to 11 minutes. Stir in 2 cups frozen mixed vegetables (such as peas, corn, and fava beans), 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, and 2 Tbs. olive oil. Let cool. When ready to pack the lunch, cut a slice of Colby cheese into squares and add to each portion.