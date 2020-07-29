Butterfly Pasta Salad
Source: Parents Magazine
Ingredients
Directions
Make a Pasta Butterfly!
Start with a thin 1-in.-long slice of cheese, then cut it halfway down the center to create the antennae. Place in the center of a farfalle and decorate the "wings" with peas.
MORE PASTA LUNCHES
Ranch-Style Pasta (rotini + ham + cheese cubes + shredded carrot + ranch dressing)Wagon-Wheel Pizza Pasta (wagon-wheel pasta + mozzarella + marinara sauce + your kid’s favorite pizza topping; served warm in a thermos)Pesto Penne Salad (penne + cherry tomatoes + chickpeas + mozzarella + pesto)Tuna & Sweet Corn (orzo + canned tuna + sweet corn + olive oil)
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
471 calories; 20 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 403 mg sodium. 54 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 19 g protein; 309 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;