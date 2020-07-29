Butterfly Pasta Salad

Rating: Unrated
Source: Parents Magazine
Ingredients

Directions

  • Add 8 oz. farfalle pasta (tricolor is fun if you can find it), 1 1/4 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth, and 1 cup water to a large, deep skillet and bring to a boil. Cook, stirring frequently, about 3 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, covered, stirring occasionally, until nearly all the broth has been absorbed and the pasta is tender, 10 to 11 minutes. Stir in 2 cups frozen mixed vegetables (such as peas, corn, and fava beans), 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, and 2 Tbs. olive oil. Let cool. When ready to pack the lunch, cut a slice of Colby cheese into squares and add to each portion.

Make a Pasta Butterfly!

Start with a thin 1-in.-long slice of cheese, then cut it halfway down the center to create the antennae. Place in the center of a farfalle and decorate the "wings" with peas.

MORE PASTA LUNCHES

Ranch-Style Pasta (rotini + ham + cheese cubes + shredded carrot + ranch dressing)Wagon-Wheel Pizza Pasta (wagon-wheel pasta + mozzarella + marinara sauce + your kid’s favorite pizza topping; served warm in a thermos)Pesto Penne Salad (penne + cherry tomatoes + chickpeas + mozzarella + pesto)Tuna & Sweet Corn (orzo + canned tuna + sweet corn + olive oil)

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
471 calories; 20 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 403 mg sodium. 54 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 19 g protein; 309 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

