Blueberry-Yogurt Pancakes

Source: Parents Magazine
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix yogurt, milk, egg, butter, syrup, and vanilla in a blender until smooth. Add flour, baking soda, and salt. Process to combine. If making batter ahead, refrigerate up to 2 days.

  • Coat a skillet with cooking spray; heat over medium. Add batter, using about ¼ cup per pancake. Scatter 1 Tbs. blueberries over each. When browned, flip and cook through, about 2 minutes per side. (Pancakes can be frozen up to 1 month; toast before serving.) Top with butter and syrup, and more berries.

Tips

Make all the pancakes on the weekend and cool. Freeze in a single layer on a baking sheet for 2 hours. Layer pancakes in an airtight container with parchment paper in between each row; freeze up to 1 month. To reheat, pop in the toaster.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
148 calories; 5 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 34 mg cholesterol; 308 mg sodium. 108 mg potassium; 23 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 6 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 183 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 13 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 77 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

