National Test Scores for 13-Year-Olds at the Lowest Level in Decades

As if parenting through a pandemic wasn’t challenging enough, new data shows what many of us already know—that kids’ academic skills have taken a significant dive over the past several years.

The National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) administers a standardized test known as the NAEP. It's also known as "the nation's report card." The data from the most recent round of testing showed reading and math scores from 13-year-olds were dramatically lower during the 2022-23 school year than during the pre-pandemic years.

The NAEP test, administered in the fall of 2022, showed a drop of 4 points in reading scores and a 9-point drop in math scores, as compared to the 2019-2020 school year. But these decreases were likely years in the making. If you compare this year’s test scores to those from a decade ago, there was an average drop of 14 points in math and 7 points in reading. In fact, the latest reading scores are at the lowest level since 1975, and math is at the lowest level since 1990.

Still, the decline that occurred post-pandemic is notable and marked a sharper decline than in years past. Moreover, there were racial and economic disparities in the newest test scores, with Black, Native American, and low-income children experiencing steeper declines, especially in math.

To help us untangle what this all means, and what parents can do to help get their kids back on track, we reached out to three educators in the field for some insight and wisdom.



What Role Did the Pandemic Play?

Your first thought may be what role the pandemic played in these lowered test scores. Was it all the fault of the pandemic? What about the fact that test scores have been decreasing for the past decade?

As for whether these new test results reflect pandemic after-effects, Erin O'Connor, Ph.D., chief of education at Cooper and the director of the early education program at New York University, says they likely do. She notes the NAEP test measures basic math and reading skill sets and has barely changed over the past 50 years. There has definitely been a decline this past decade, Dr. O’Connor notes, but the declines seen post-pandemic are much greater than previous losses.

“Given that similar losses to those seen on the NAEP are seen on other standardized tests of achievement administered by states and school districts, there can be some confidence that these scores accurately reflect the phenomenon of a COVID decline,” Dr. O’Conner explains.

As for how the pandemic might have contributed, it’s multi-faceted. We can’t dismiss the intense stress and anxiety families were under during the pandemic, and that impacted kids’ ability to learn, whether remotely or in person, says Rachel Potts, director of student services at AtomicMind and an educator for over 26 years. “To be suddenly taken out of their schools and classrooms and expected to self-regulate during a time of great fear and uncertainty was, in retrospect, too big an ask for most kids,” she says.

With the majority of kids either learning remotely full or part-time (remember hybrid learning?), it’s no wonder kids’ academic skills took a hit. “What I saw personally—as both an educator and a mom—was increased disengagement on the part of students, as learning became more and more passive and one dimensional,” says Potts. In addition, Potts notes, many teachers were given the directive to pass students as long as they showed up to online school, which meant that there was less accountability for learning.

“The intention of this was positive and supportive, but the combined impact left really wide gaps in learning,” Potts shares. “Learning is cumulative—all new learning generally builds on prior learning. When so much went missing, the logical outcome was going to be increased learning loss.”



Racial and Economic Inequities

The racial and economic inequities reflected in these test scores are glaring. This can be explained largely by the fact that children from lower resource areas and minority backgrounds were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, Dr. O’Connor says.

“The pandemic put inequality under a magnifying glass,” she says. “These children were more likely to be in under-resourced schools to begin with, have more difficulty accessing the Internet, and have higher levels of stress overall.” Furthermore, their parents likely had less flexible work-from-home schedules, and many had to go back to work at the height of the pandemic.

All of these factors likely impact these students’ test scores. “Stress was amplified at the community, family, and individual level, and that stress filters down to individual kids,” Dr. O'Connor says. “It’s not easy to learn when you’re carrying all of that.”



Is There Hope for Educational Recovery?

Kellie Kopach, Ed.D., a certified reading specialist and seventh-grade language arts teacher in the Lake Forest School district in Illinois, says there is hope for recovery, but it will take some time, and a whole lot of patience. We don’t need to expect less of kids as a result of the pandemic, but we need to allow for re-teaching of some of the material they missed, as well as time for students to readjust back to some of the academic expectations that used to be in place, Dr. Kopach says.

“I find my students lack the grit and endurance compared to students I taught a decade ago,” Dr. Kopach says. “For two years they went to school less often and less [was expected from them] to no fault of their own, but they were also expected to score at the same level on their standardized tests. That is absurd.”

While we don’t necessarily need to lower the bar, Dr. Kopach says, we need to be mindful that it’s going to take some kids a little more time to catch up. We also need to keep in mind that learning is different now than it was pre-pandemic. “The impact of social media, technology, and social-emotional needs on learning has not been studied as thoroughly, and I think those studies could help guide us to better understand the learner in 2023,” Dr. Kopach notes.



What Can We Do to Make Up for These Losses?

Getting kids’ learning back on track is going to take an all-hands-on-deck approach—from parents, teachers, and communities at large.

Educators need to focus on a “back to basics” approach to academics, as many students missed out on a year or more of some basic skills. This catching up doesn’t just need to happen in the classroom, Dr. O’Connor suggests. We should provide students with quality out-of-school support as well, she says, such as after-school programs. “This may be especially important for those groups among whom we see the largest relative decline,” Dr. O’Connor says.

Additionally, both parents and educators need to focus on socio-emotional aspects, because these trickle down into academics as well. “Social interactions are important for helping children learn more complex skills (and even in supporting neural plasticity), so providing them with more social interactions among peers as well as with adults can provide them with opportunities to practice vital skills like self-regulation and health conflict resolution, " Dr. O’Connor explains.

These skills directly impact learning, too. “If a child can’t self-regulate in the classroom, they won’t have the foundations to make the most of their learning environment,” Dr. O’Connor adds.

Finally, parents can focus on decreasing stress and anxiety at home. Research has shown us that the home environment plays an important role in children’s academic success, Dr. O’Connor says. “Children who experience higher levels of parental stress and anxiety and/or less involvement tend to score lower on tests of achievement than their peers,” she says.

Any parent will tell you that the past few years have been defined by S-T-R-E-S-S. “Parents reported levels of stress and anxiety in 2020 higher than at any other period since World War II,” Dr. O’Connor notes. There’s light at the end of the tunnel, though, and this is good news for mental health as well as learning.

“As parental stress declines with the end of the pandemic, home environments will likely become more conducive to learning,” Dr. O’Connor assures.

