Raising the Future

6 Ways to Teach Kids to Be Kind

The best thing you can do to make the world a better place is to create a culture of kindness in your own home. Consider these ways to show your children why the Golden Rule rules.
Good Behavior Games for Preschoolers

Tired of nagging your child to do the right thing? Skip the lecture! Instead, add these super-fun ways to teach honesty, responsibility, compassion, patience, and more to your parenthood playbook. (We promise she won't even notice the lesson.)
15 Simple Ways to Spread Kindness with Kids

Whether you have a few minutes or a few hours, you can start becoming a kinder family with these ideas for helping strangers, practicing mindfulness, and supporting your community.
14 Little Ways to Encourage Kindness

These simple ideas teach your children to be nice, generous people, one good deed at a time.
Meditation for Kids: A Beginner's Guide

Meditation can help kids read and respond to internal signals of stress before their developing brains and bodies give in to a full-blown tantrum. The key is intuiting what your child needs to come back into balance and giving him or her the tools to practice.
6 Pediatrician-Recommended Tips for Getting Kids to Cooperate

I’m a pediatrician, so getting kids to follow directions is a big part of my job. Here are my top six strategies. 
Teaching Kids to Be Kind

Mariska Hargitay on Teaching Kids Kindness

