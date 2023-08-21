I Threw the Rainbow-Themed Birthday Party of My Preschooler’s Dreams With These 10 Products—and They’re All Under $30

In my family of 7, summer means a lot of birthday parties. When my preschooler turned 4 a few weeks ago, it was the first birthday party she’s likely to actually remember—so of course, I wanted to make it special.

Call it the Barbie movie effect (yes, I took my 4-year-old to see it, and yes, I’m just fine with that!) or just being a mom of daughters, but I love that she already knows exactly what she wants and isn’t afraid to ask for it. Rainbows and unicorns are what she asked for, so rainbows and unicorns are what she got.

But being a mom of five, I can’t spend a fortune on each birthday party. So, I turned to Amazon and found all the supplies I needed to throw the rainbow party of her dreams—and best of all, everything is under $30.

A complete rainbow party kit

Because I’m all about the party-in-a-box, I sprang for this 212-piece party kit that had everything we needed for 30 guests, including rainbow cups, paper plates, silverware, and napkins. It also comes with a banner that spells out “Happy Birthday” and has two cute rainbows with smiley faces on either side.



To buy: Buryeah 212-Piece Rainbow Birthday Party Kit $28; amazon.com

The perfect rainbow backdrop

Bring the rainbow inside your home with these rainbow crepe streamers. White balloon “clouds” top it all off, and the kit comes with the ties and tape you’ll need to hang everything up, so you won’t need to purchase tools separately. And best of all, this backdrop makes for a fantastic birthday photo op.



To buy: Joyypop Rainbow Balloon Backdrop $14 (was $26); amazon.com

Hatching rainbow unicorn eggs

Goodie bags are always an exciting part of a kids’ birthday party, and we love this activity partygoers can do at home. My 4-year-old absolutely loved this egg toy, which “hatches” when submerged in water, ultimately revealing two surprise unicorns. It takes up to 72 hours for the unicorns to fully expand—the egg cracks in up to 24 hours—then guests will have a fun souvenir to remember the party by.



To buy: Playmaker Toys Hatching Rainbow Eggs $8; amazon.com

A rainbow piñata

Hatching unicorns aside, this rainbow piñata was the true star of my daughter’s party. It was surprisingly sturdy against the whacks of seven startingly strong little girls. You can choose numbers from 0-9, although a slight warning: The number “4” was a bit difficult to stuff full of candy because of the shape.



To buy: Blue Panda Rainbow Number Piñata $23; amazon.com

Rainbow unicorn temporary tattoos

Nothing could be more exciting than this set of rainbow and unicorn temporary tattoos. Kids can deck themselves out with this colorful, shiny set, which includes rainbows, shooting stars, unicorns, peace signs, and more. The tattoos apply easily and wash off with baby oil.



To buy: XO Fetti Rainbow Glitter Unicorn Tattoos $9 (was $11); amazon.com

Rainbow gift boxes

If party favors are your jam, this gift box set comes with 12 or 24 boxes, depending on the number of guests. Choose between rainbow clouds or unicorns with horns and ears that stick out of the box.



To buy: Leinuosen Rainbow Cloud Favor Boxes from $12; amazon.com

Mini rainbow notepads

In my experience, preschoolers and toddlers are all about mini products. My girls love tiny notepads that they can tuck away and scribble in to their hearts’ content. This 24-pack of rainbow-themed notepads would make the perfect favor for guests to take home, or kids could enjoy coloring together as a party activity.

To buy: Chinco Mini Rainbow Notepads $13; amazon.com

A rainbow makeup set

Besides clamoring for candy on the floor after they burst open the piñata, my daughter and her friends spent much of their party time doing makeovers on each other (and of course, on me.) This makeup set was just $10, and the small size is ideal for her to use on her own. It has kid-friendly eyeshadows, lip glosses, brushes, and more, and my daughter loved that it comes with bonus rhinestone stickers that can be used to decorate the kit. (Or, in her case, as a glamor accessory.)



To buy: Tomons Kids Makeup Kit $10 with on-site coupon; amazon.com

The most adorable rainbow purse ever

Naturally, my daughter needed a new purse to carry her makeup kit in, and this rainbow purse just might be the most adorable thing I’ve ever seen. When she opened it, she gasped in awe and told me it was the “best day of her wife.” (That’s life, for anyone not currently speaking preschooler.) Plus, the strap is adjustable, so the bag can grow with her.



To buy: PinkSheep Rainbow Purse $15; amazon.com

A rainbow unicorn yoga mat for kids

My younger daughters have been enjoying taking free kids’ yoga classes on YouTube, so naturally, I had to pick up this yoga mat featuring both rainbows and unicorns for her daily practice. This would make a fun party activity to keep the kids occupied, and it’s also helpful for recentering post-birthday cake sugar high.



To buy: Antsy Pants Kids Yoga Mat $18; amazon.com