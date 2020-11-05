Target Recalls More Than 122,000 Toddler Boots Over Possible Choking Hazard

Two types of Cat & Jack toddler boots have been recalled in multiple sizes and colors. Here's what parents need to know.

As winter approaches, Target shopping parents may want to check in their children’s closets to see if they own boots that were recalled this week.

Target issued a recall for two types of Cat & Jack toddler boots—the “Himani” and “Jaren” boots in sizes 5-12. They were sold between September 2019 and February 2020 at Target, Target.com, and Google Express.

The safety issue? They may be a choking hazard for kids.

“The boots have an elastic lace with a toggle at the top that can be tightened to keep out snow,” according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CSPC). There were five reports of the elastic laces breaking, as well as a report of the laces and toggle breaking. Luckily, there were no reports of injuries, but it's still recommended that parents take the boots away from their young ones right away.

The recall of about 122,500 units includes different colors too. The “Himani” boots were sold in navy and pink, while the “Jaren” boots were sold in olive, navy with rainbows, black with multi-colored polka dots, and pink with multi-colored polka dots.

And make sure to get your money back! Parents are encouraged to head to any Target store for a full refund. If the boots were purchased online at Target.com, parents can contact the retailer and get a prepaid return label to make the return.