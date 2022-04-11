Stokke Recalls High Chair Due to Fall Concerns
Nearly 800 Stokke high chairs have been recalled, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The reason? The chairs—sold under the name Clikk—pose a fall and safety hazard. Stokke has received six reports of the seat breaking, including two reports of minor bruising.
The chairs, which are made of molded white plastic and have wooden legs, were sold at numerous locations, including Target and Buy Buy Baby. They were also available for purchase online, with each unit selling for approximately $180, and the affected models have an item number of 552104. The serial number ranges from 135AA057070 to 135AA0057908.
As for when the chairs were made, the recalled high chairs were manufactured between December 16 and 18, 2020, the Commission reports. The units, however, were sold between January and June 2021.
If you have one of the affected models, the Commission advises you stop using it immediately. You should also contact Stokke for a free replacement.
For more information about the recall, contact Stokke at 877-978-6553, between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday; send an email to info-usa@stokke.com; or go to the company's website.
