Stokke Recalls High Chair Due to Fall Concerns

Nearly 800 Stokke high chairs have been recalled , according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission . The reason? The chairs—sold under the name Clikk—pose a fall and safety hazard. Stokke has received six reports of the seat breaking, including two reports of minor bruising.

The chairs, which are made of molded white plastic and have wooden legs, were sold at numerous locations, including Target and Buy Buy Baby. They were also available for purchase online, with each unit selling for approximately $180, and the affected models have an item number of 552104. The serial number ranges from 135AA057070 to 135AA0057908.