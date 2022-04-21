Popular Bubble Bath Recalled Due to Possible Bacterial Contamination

Babyganics has recalled two lots of their popular chamomile verbena bubble bath after internal testing found the presence of the bacterium Pluralibacter gergoviae.

Before drawing baby's bath, you may want to check your supplies: babyganics has voluntarily recalled some of their bath products, citing possible bacterial contamination.

The recall, which was issued on April 19, is for babyganics 20 oz chamomile verbena bubble bath. The affected products have UPC number 8 13277 01375 4 on the bottom. They also have a lot code of Y314 or Y315, the company said in a news release. The recalled bottles were sold in the last two months, with select retailers carrying the products.

That said, it's important to note that no injuries have been reported. The recall was issued voluntarily after internal testing found the presence of the bacterium Pluralibacter gergoviae.

"Pluralibacter gergoviae does not usually cause healthy individuals to become sick," a statement on from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reads. "However, it may pose a risk of infection to those who are immunocompromised or have broken or irritated skin, such as diaper rash."

Babyganics is advising customers to dispose of the product immediately. "If the produced has not been used or opened, please do not use it," a website for the recall states. "If the product has been opened, please do not use the product again... close it and dispose." Customers also can and should request a full refund at babyganicsbubblebathrecall.com.