Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder Recalled For Asbestos Concerns

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. has recalled one lot of baby powder “out of an abundance of caution” because of potential asbestos concerns.

The recall affects Lot #22318RB of Johnson’s Baby Powder, which was produced and shipped in America in 2018.

The decision was made after tests from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found “sub-trace levels of chrysotile asbestos” in one bottle of the product. The tested bottle was acquired from an online retailer.

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. has also launched an investigation, saying it’s currently unclear if the bottle had an intact seal, if the tested product is authentic, or if “cross-contamination of the sample caused a false positive.”

According to a statement, “JJCI has a rigorous testing standard in place to ensure its cosmetic talc is safe and years of testing, including the FDA's own testing on prior occasions—and as recently as last month—found no asbestos. Thousands of tests over the past 40 years repeatedly confirm that our consumer talc products do not contain asbestos. Our talc comes from ore sources confirmed to meet our stringent specifications that exceed industry standards. Not only do we and our suppliers routinely test to ensure our talc does not contain asbestos, our talc has also been tested and confirmed to be asbestos-free by a range of independent laboratories, universities and global health authorities.”

What should you do if you own a bottle of Johnson’s Baby Powder from Lot #22318RB? Stop using the product right away, then contact Johnson & Johnson Consumer Care Center at www.johnsonsbaby.com or +1 (866) 565-2229 for refund information.