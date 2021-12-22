Clek Recalls Thousands of Car Seats Due to Potential Choking Hazard
Clek is recalling 150,000 Foonf and Fllo car seats because the foam cushion can be removed through repeated picking, which poses a choking hazard for young children.
"Clek has determined that it is possible for a child to place their fingers through the crotch buckle opening and pick at the foam seat cushion on the subject car seats," states the recall notice. "After repeated picking, a child may be able to remove small pieces of Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) foam and put the small pieces into their mouth, posing a potential choking hazard and increasing the risk of injury."
The affected models were manufactured prior to May 21, 2021 and have the following model names and numbers:
Clek Foonf Model Names: FO12, FO14, FO15, FO16, FO17, FO18, FO19
Clek Fllo Model Names: FL15, FL16, FL17, FL18, FL19
It's important to note that this issue doesn't affect the effectiveness of the seat, meaning the child restraint system will still protect the occupant[s] in the event of a motor vehicle crash. Also, the foam is non-toxic if ingested, and it doesn't have sharp edges.
Registered owners will notified of the issue and be given instructions on how to obtain their free repair kit—which will include a molded plastic insert that prevents access to the foam—sometime this month. Non-registered owners and/or any parent or caregiver with additional questions should contact Clek directly at (866) 656-2462. You can also contact Clek through email (seatcushioninsert@clekinc.com) or their website.
