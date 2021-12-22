Clek Recalls Thousands of Car Seats Due to Potential Choking Hazard

Clek Inc. is recalling more than 150,000 Foonf and Fllo convertible car seats . The foam padding may become a choking hazard for young children.

"Clek has determined that it is possible for a child to place their fingers through the crotch buckle opening and pick at the foam seat cushion on the subject car seats," states the recall notice. "After repeated picking, a child may be able to remove small pieces of Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) foam and put the small pieces into their mouth, posing a potential choking hazard and increasing the risk of injury."