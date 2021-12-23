Nearly 40,000 Bunk Beds Recalled After Toddler's Death

"The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Angel Line, of Laurel Springs, New Jersey, are announcing the recall of about 39,900 bunk beds with angled ladders," the recall states. "The metal hook fastening the ladder to the top bunk bed frame can move away or detach from the bed frame when the ladder is lifted and create a gap of more than 3.5 inches between the ladder step and bed frame. Children can get entrapped in that gap and strangle to death."