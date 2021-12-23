Nearly 40,000 Bunk Beds Recalled After Toddler's Death
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the bunk bed recall after an investigation revealed the beds pose an entrapment and strangulation risk.
On Wednesday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of nearly 40,000 bunk beds, as these pieces—made by Angel Line—may pose an entrapment and strangulation risk.
"The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Angel Line, of Laurel Springs, New Jersey, are announcing the recall of about 39,900 bunk beds with angled ladders," the recall states. "The metal hook fastening the ladder to the top bunk bed frame can move away or detach from the bed frame when the ladder is lifted and create a gap of more than 3.5 inches between the ladder step and bed frame. Children can get entrapped in that gap and strangle to death."
The recall comes after the death of 2-year-old boy from Columbus, Ohio, who was found unresponsive in a gap in the bunk bed ladder.
The affected models include the Fremont twin-over-twin, the Creston twin-over-twin, and the Brandon twin-over full. The beds were sold online at Amazon, Walmart, OJCommerce and Wayfair from March 2016 through June 2021, and each unit retailed between $180 to $330.
If you own one of the recalled models, stop using the bed immediately and contact Angel Line for a free repair kit. Angel Line can be reached at 844-542-0694 or by email at repairkit@angelline.com.
