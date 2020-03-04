Toy and Product Recall Finder

Coca-Cola Recalled Some Minute Maid Juices After Potential Metal Contamination—Here Are the Affected Products
The FDA says that the drinks might contain metal bolts or washers. This is what experts say about how this could happen and why accidentally swallowing metal can be harmful.
Home Depot Recalls 190,000 Ceiling Fans After Blades Detach While In Use
If you have one of these fixtures, stop using it immediately.
Lean Cuisine Recalls Thousands of Frozen Meals After Complaints of 'Pieces of Hard Plastic'
The company believes the pieces of plastic broke off of a conveyor belt and got into the food.
Target Recalls More Than 122,000 Toddler Boots Over Possible Choking Hazard
Two types of Cat & Jack toddler boots have been recalled in multiple sizes and colors. Here's what parents need to know.
The Latest Infant Incline Sleeper Recalls Parents Need to Know About
Kolcraft recalled infant sleeper accessories included with the Cuddle ‘n Care 2-in-1 and Preferred Position 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleepers. These products are part of a long line of infant sleepers recently recalled because of an increased risk for suffocation and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).
Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder Recalled For Asbestos Concerns
Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. issued a voluntary recall for one lot of baby powder after the FDA found trace amounts of asbestos in a tested bottle.