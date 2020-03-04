Toy and Product Recall Finder

Are your baby's and kid's toys and gear safe? Find out here.

Most Recent

Coca-Cola Recalled Some Minute Maid Juices After Potential Metal Contamination—Here Are the Affected Products
The FDA says that the drinks might contain metal bolts or washers. This is what experts say about how this could happen and why accidentally swallowing metal can be harmful.
Home Depot Recalls 190,000 Ceiling Fans After Blades Detach While In Use
If you have one of these fixtures, stop using it immediately.
Lean Cuisine Recalls Thousands of Frozen Meals After Complaints of 'Pieces of Hard Plastic'
The company believes the pieces of plastic broke off of a conveyor belt and got into the food.
Target Recalls More Than 122,000 Toddler Boots Over Possible Choking Hazard
Two types of Cat & Jack toddler boots have been recalled in multiple sizes and colors. Here's what parents need to know.
The Latest Infant Incline Sleeper Recalls Parents Need to Know About
Kolcraft recalled infant sleeper accessories included with the Cuddle ‘n Care 2-in-1 and Preferred Position 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleepers. These products are part of a long line of infant sleepers recently recalled because of an increased risk for suffocation and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).
Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder Recalled For Asbestos Concerns
Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. issued a voluntary recall for one lot of baby powder after the FDA found trace amounts of asbestos in a tested bottle. 
Advertisement

More Toy and Product Recall Finder

Contigo Recalls 5.7 Million Kids Water Bottles
The lids of the water bottles—sold at stores like Target, Walmart, and Costco—were deemed a possible choking hazard. 
Frozen Avocado Recall Issued in 15 States for Possible Listeria Contamination
Nature’s Touch issued a voluntary recall this morning for a product found in Albertsons and Safeway grocery stores.
Chewy Chips Ahoy Cookies Recalled for Unexpected Ingredient
Baby Gripe Water Recalled for Potential Choking Hazard
FDA Warns Parents Against Teething Jewelry After a Baby Accidentally Strangles Himself to Death
Tris Pharma Expands Nationwide Recall of Infant Ibuprofen From Family Dollar, CVS, and Walmart

Nasal Sprays & Baby Oral Gels Have Been Recalled Over Contamination Concerns

The FDA is warning parents about several baby oral gels and nasal sprays, due to concerns of microbial contamination. 

© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com