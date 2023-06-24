Our Top Lightweight Travel Stroller Is 32% Off Right Now — Plus, 8 More Early Prime Day Stroller Deals

While a necessary purchase for most parents, high-quality strollers don’t come cheap, and many families will also want to invest in additional strollers, like ones that are specially designed for travel, multiple kids, or jogging, in addition to their everyday model. And of course, you want to make sure you choose one that’s well-designed and safe for your child. Luckily, you can snag some top stroller names for a fraction of the usual cost right now. Though Amazon Prime Day isn’t officially here just yet (stay tuned for the mega sales event on July 11 and 12!), the giant retailer has already started dropping prices on some top baby gear, including one of our favorite travel strollers, the Contours Itsy, the top lightweight pick in our travel strollers lab test.

When traveling with kids, the last thing you need is a heavy, clunky stroller to wrangle through the airport or on a road trip. Weighing just over 12 pounds, the Contours Itsy is super lightweight with a compact footprint. Impressively, it folds all the way down to the size of a grocery bag, so depending on the size of your carry-on, you might not even need to gate-check the Itsy.

We were able to lift it into an overhead compartment with one hand—a major win if you’re juggling a toddler in the other. And to fold it up, all you’ll need to do is press a single button. (“Folding it with one hand was so nice,” one happy owner wrote.)

To buy: Contours Itsy Lightweight Stroller, $115.99 (was $169.99)



Though it’s a little basic, that’s really all you need for a travel stroller. The Itsy does just what it needs to do and “is perfect for a vacation or keeping in the car for a day out and about,” one customer said. The stroller is “super compact” with a seat that’s “perfectly angled for sitting and napping,” another fan shared. Plus, it comes with several features: a five-point safety harness, a UPF 50+ canopy with a mesh peekaboo window, front-wheel suspension, and a detachable bumper bar. (Bonus: It arrives fully assembled—you just need to attach the bumper bar—so it’s pretty much ready to go right out of the box.)

Right now, Amazon Prime members can score the Contours Itsy Lightweight Stroller for over 32 percent off—it’s usually $170, but you can snag it for just $116. If you’re not yet a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to reap all the benefits of Prime Day, including members-only deals, free one-day and two-day shipping, and more.

More Early Prime Day Stroller Deals

Baby Trend Expedition Double Jogger

To buy: Baby Trend Expedition Double Jogger, $175.99 (was $249.99)



Baby Jogger City Select 2 Modular Stroller

To buy: Baby Jogger City Select 2 Modular Stroller, $598 (was $659.99)



Chicco Bravo Primo Trio Travel System

To buy: Chicco Bravo Primo Trio Travel System, $552.45 (was $649.99)



Baby Trend Expedition Jogger Travel System

To buy: Baby Trend Expedition Jogger Travel System, $175.99 (was $249.99)



Evenflo Pivot Xplore All-Terrain Stroller Wagon

To buy: Evenflo Pivot Xplore All-Terrain Stroller Wagon, $319.99 (was $399.99)



Baby Trend Expedition 2-in-1 Stroller Wagon Plus

To buy: Baby Trend Expedition 2-in-1 Stroller Wagon Plus, $239.99 (was $299.99)



Summer 3D Lite Convenience Stroller

To buy: Summer 3D Lite Convenience Stroller, $79.99 (was $99.99)



Baby Trend Range Jogging Stroller

To buy: Baby Trend Range Jogging Stroller, $87.99 (was $139.99)

