Our Top Lightweight Travel Stroller Is 32% Off Right Now — Plus, 8 More Early Prime Day Stroller Deals

Score discounted strollers from brands like Baby Jogger, Evenflo, Contours, Chicco, and more

By Phoebe Sklansky
Published on June 24, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day Stroller Deals Tout
Photo:

Parents / Tyler Roeland

While a necessary purchase for most parents, high-quality strollers don’t come cheap, and many families will also want to invest in additional strollers, like ones that are specially designed for travel, multiple kids, or jogging, in addition to their everyday model. And of course, you want to make sure you choose one that’s well-designed and safe for your child. Luckily, you can snag some top stroller names for a fraction of the usual cost right now. Though Amazon Prime Day isn’t officially here just yet (stay tuned for the mega sales event on July 11 and 12!), the giant retailer has already started dropping prices on some top baby gear, including one of our favorite travel strollers, the Contours Itsy, the top lightweight pick in our travel strollers lab test. 

When traveling with kids, the last thing you need is a heavy, clunky stroller to wrangle through the airport or on a road trip. Weighing just over 12 pounds, the Contours Itsy is super lightweight with a compact footprint. Impressively, it folds all the way down to the size of a grocery bag, so depending on the size of your carry-on, you might not even need to gate-check the Itsy. 

We were able to lift it into an overhead compartment with one hand—a major win if you’re juggling a toddler in the other. And to fold it up, all you’ll need to do is press a single button. (“Folding it with one hand was so nice,” one happy owner wrote.)

Amazon Prime Day Contours Itsy Ultra-Sturdy Compact Fold Lightweight Travel Toddler Stroller

Amazon

To buy: Contours Itsy Lightweight Stroller, $115.99 (was $169.99)

Though it’s a little basic, that’s really all you need for a travel stroller. The Itsy does just what it needs to do and “is perfect for a vacation or keeping in the car for a day out and about,” one customer said. The stroller is “super compact” with a seat that’s “perfectly angled for sitting and napping,” another fan shared. Plus, it comes with several features: a five-point safety harness, a UPF 50+ canopy with a mesh peekaboo window, front-wheel suspension, and a detachable bumper bar. (Bonus: It arrives fully assembled—you just need to attach the bumper bar—so it’s pretty much ready to go right out of the box.) 

Contours Itsy travel stroller

Parents / Jhett Thompson

Right now, Amazon Prime members can score the Contours Itsy Lightweight Stroller for over 32 percent off—it’s usually $170, but you can snag it for just $116. If you’re not yet a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to reap all the benefits of Prime Day, including members-only deals, free one-day and two-day shipping, and more.

More Early Prime Day Stroller Deals

Baby Trend Expedition Double Jogger 

Amazon Prime Day Baby Trend Expedition Double Jogger

Amazon

To buy: Baby Trend Expedition Double Jogger, $175.99 (was $249.99)

Baby Jogger City Select 2 Modular Stroller

Amazon Prime Day Baby Jogger City Select 2 Single-to-Double Modular Stroller

Amazon

To buy: Baby Jogger City Select 2 Modular Stroller, $598 (was $659.99)

Chicco Bravo Primo Trio Travel System

Amazon Prime Day Chicco Bravo Primo Trio Travel System

Amazon

To buy: Chicco Bravo Primo Trio Travel System, $552.45 (was $649.99)

Baby Trend Expedition Jogger Travel System

Amazon Prime Day Baby Trend Expedition Jogger Travel System

Amazon

To buy: Baby Trend Expedition Jogger Travel System, $175.99 (was $249.99)

Evenflo Pivot Xplore All-Terrain Stroller Wagon

Amazon Prime Day Evenflo Pivot Xplore All-Terrain Stroller Wagon

Amazon

To buy: Evenflo Pivot Xplore All-Terrain Stroller Wagon, $319.99 (was $399.99)

Baby Trend Expedition 2-in-1 Stroller Wagon Plus

Amazon Prime Day Baby Trend Expedition 2-in-1 Stroller Wagon PLUS

Amazon

To buy: Baby Trend Expedition 2-in-1 Stroller Wagon Plus, $239.99 (was $299.99)

Summer 3D Lite Convenience Stroller

Amazon Prime Day Summer 3Dlite Convenience Stroller

Amazon

To buy: Summer 3D Lite Convenience Stroller, $79.99 (was $99.99)

Baby Trend Range Jogging Stroller

Amazon Prime Day Baby Trend Range Jogger Stroller

Amazon

To buy: Baby Trend Range Jogging Stroller, $87.99 (was $139.99)

More Early Prime Day Deals for Parents

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Everything We Know About Amazon Prime Day 2023âPlus, 50 Early Deals You Can Already Shop Tout
Everything We Know About Amazon Prime Day 2023—Plus, 50 Early Deals You Can Already Shop
MDW: Best Sales on Baby Gear Tout
These Are the 50+ Best Memorial Day Deals on Strollers, Car Seats, Cribs, and More
Amazon Prime Day WLUPEL Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Score This ‘Better Than Dyson’ Vacuum for Less Than $150 With An Early Prime Day Deal
The Best Convertible Car Seats We Tested and Trusted With Our Own Kidsâ Safety
The Best Convertible Car Seats We Tested and Trusted With Our Own Kids’ Safety
An image of strollers on a colorful background.
These Are the Best Baby Strollers of 2023
Best convertible stroller test Uppababy Vista V2
The Best Convertible Strollers to Go From Single to Double and Back Again
Best Travel Strollers Uppababy Minu V2 Test
We Tested the Best Travel Strollers for Every Type of Adventure
Deal Roundup: Best-Selling Toys Tout
The 33 Best Early Prime Day Toy Deals to Shop Ahead of the Big Event
Best for baby on the go 2023
Best for On the Go
family camping packing list tout
I Take My Toddler Camping All the Time—Here Are My Must-Packs for Any Family Camping Trip
Ultimate Summer Camp Packing List Tout
My Kids Go to Overnight Summer Camp Almost Every Year—And These Are Our Must-Packs
stroller travel systems
The 11 Best-Reviewed Travel System Strollers for On-the-Go Families
Amazon best-selling tankini - only $26
Postpartum Parents Love This ‘Very Flattering’ and ‘Supportive’ Best-Selling Swimsuit—And It’s Only $26
last-minute Father's Day giftsâall under $50 tout
11 Last-Minute Father’s Day Gift Ideas That’ll Still Get Here in Time—Starting at Just $4
Best Hoverboards of 2023
The Best Hoverboards for Futuristic (But Still Safe!) Fun Outside
Babyletto Yuzu crib real world test
The Best Baby Cribs We Tested With Our Own Little Dreamers