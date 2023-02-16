The Best Presidents' Day Sales for Parents on Baby Gear, Toys, Kids' Clothes, and More

The long Presidents' Day weekend is finally here and that means epic sales on tons of stuff parents are looking for on everything from big-ticket baby gear like strollers, car seats and rockers, toys to entertain our children, kids' clothes to stock up on, and home good items that would make our lives easier. We've rounded up the best sales going on (many of which are already available to shop) and our favorite picks from each retailer. But hurry, because popular items often quickly sell out and once they're gone, well, they're gone.



Beyond all the amazing deals happening right now in their epic Baby Sale, Amazon also has toys, highly coveted AirPods—because every parent deserves a little peace and quiet—and a highly-rated robot vacuum and mop that's over $500 off! Talk about monumental savings.

The popular Chicco KeyFit Infant Car Seat is over $90 off this weekend making it one of the best deals we've seen so far and there's a major discount on what I've personally dubbed as the best thing I've ever bought my toddler—the Toniebox. There's also popular baby gear like the jumperoo and tons of toys on sale this weekend as well.

Whether you're registering for an upcoming bundle of joy, or simply need to upgrade some baby gear, Babylist has got you covered with a long weekend sale that can score you up to 30% off parent favorites like the Mamaroo, Uppababy umbrella stroller, and a chic glider rocker chair that'll fit into any nursery.

From high-end baby gear like the infant car seat our editors recommend to everyone to clothing basics and adorable kids' shoes, Nordstrom is a one-stop deal shop this Presidents' Day weekend.

The celeb-loved children's clothing brand is 25% off sitewide this long weekend with code WKND25 with free shipping for purchases over $50. We'll be stocking up on their famous kids' pajamas, snagging pieces from their beloved swimwear line and getting ahead on some warm weather basics like tees, joggers, shorts, Easter dresses, and more.