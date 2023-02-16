The Best Presidents' Day Sales for Parents on Baby Gear, Toys, Kids' Clothes, and More

Score huge deals from Amazon, Target, Nordstrom, Babylist, and Hanna Andersson over the long weekend.

By Esther Carlstone
Updated on February 16, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

The best presidents' day sale for parents tou
Photo:

Parents / Reese Herrington

The long Presidents' Day weekend is finally here and that means epic sales on tons of stuff parents are looking for on everything from big-ticket baby gear like strollers, car seats and rockers, toys to entertain our children, kids' clothes to stock up on, and home good items that would make our lives easier. We've rounded up the best sales going on (many of which are already available to shop) and our favorite picks from each retailer. But hurry, because popular items often quickly sell out and once they're gone, well, they're gone.

Amazon

Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, WiFi/App/Alexa

Amazon

Beyond all the amazing deals happening right now in their epic Baby Sale, Amazon also has toys, highly coveted AirPods—because every parent deserves a little peace and quiet—and a highly-rated robot vacuum and mop that's over $500 off! Talk about monumental savings.

Target

Fisher-Price 2-in-1 Servin Up Fun Jumperoo

Target

The popular Chicco KeyFit Infant Car Seat is over $90 off this weekend making it one of the best deals we've seen so far and there's a major discount on what I've personally dubbed as the best thing I've ever bought my toddler—the Toniebox. There's also popular baby gear like the jumperoo and tons of toys on sale this weekend as well.

Babylist

BabyList UPPABABY G-LINK 2 Stroller

Babylist

Whether you're registering for an upcoming bundle of joy, or simply need to upgrade some baby gear, Babylist has got you covered with a long weekend sale that can score you up to 30% off parent favorites like the Mamaroo, Uppababy umbrella stroller, and a chic glider rocker chair that'll fit into any nursery.

Nordstrom

BUGABOO Lynx Complete Stroller

Nordstrom

From high-end baby gear like the infant car seat our editors recommend to everyone to clothing basics and adorable kids' shoes, Nordstrom is a one-stop deal shop this Presidents' Day weekend.

Hanna Andersson

Colorblock Horizon Rashguard One Piece Suit

Hanna Andersson

The celeb-loved children's clothing brand is 25% off sitewide this long weekend with code WKND25 with free shipping for purchases over $50. We'll be stocking up on their famous kids' pajamas, snagging pieces from their beloved swimwear line and getting ahead on some warm weather basics like tees, joggers, shorts, Easter dresses, and more.

Shop More Deals for Parents

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
mamaroo sale tout
The Latest MamaRoo Baby Swing Is Over $60 Off for Presidents' Day
Best Early Presidents Day Sale Tout
The Best Early Presidents’ Day Sales on Baby Gear You Can Shop Right Now
The Best Deals on Strollers and Car Seats from Graco, Britax, Baby Jogger, BOB and More at the Amazon Baby Sale TOUT
The Best Deals on Strollers and Car Seats from Graco, Britax, Baby Jogger, BOB, and More at the Amazon Baby Sale
Last Minute Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for Mom Tout
23 Valentine’s Day Gifts for Moms That Will Arrive Just in Time
Car Organization Roundup Tout
11 Beyond Useful Products to Keep Your Family Car Clean and Organized
Ergobaby Evolve High Chair tout
Ergobaby Just Launched a 3-in-1 High Chair That Literally Grows with Your Kid
Parents Black Friday Sale Tout
The 35 Best Cyber Monday Deals on BOB Strollers, Nintendo, Nespresso and More
Best Deals for Parents at Nordstrom Tout
The Best Deals on Baby Gear, Toys and More at Nordstrom's Awesome Cyber Week Sale
Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Tout
Ugg, Le Creuset, Nuna and More—Our Favorite Deals for the Whole Family at the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale
Snowsuit Deals Tout
Score These Kids Snowsuits From Columbia, Lands’ End, Amazon, and More For Up to 45% Off
Best Cyber Week Toys
The 40 Best Cyber Week Deals on Toys for Kids of All Ages
BBB Winter Clearance tout
Save More Than 75% Off During BuyBuy Baby’s Blowout Sale
Early Prime Event Deals
Amazon's Historic Prime Early Access Ends Tonight—Shop the 60 Best Parents-Approved Deals Now
old navy long weekend sale on winter clothes for kids tout
Old Navy Has a Huge Sale on Kids Winter Clothes This Long Weekend—Here Are Our Top Picks
Target's After Christmas Sale Tout
Target's After Christmas Sale Is Epic—Here Are the Best Deals for Parents
Lego Sale Roundup Tout
These Are the Best Lego Deals Across Amazon, Target, Walmart, & Kohl’s—Just in Time for Holiday Gifting