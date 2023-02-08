News & Trends The Best Early Presidents’ Day Sales on Baby Gear You Can Shop Right Now Score great deals on strollers, cribs, baby monitors, high chairs, and more. By Lauren Levy Published on February 8, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Parents / Tyler Roeland One of the best things about holiday sales these days is that you don’t have to wait until the actual holiday to start saving—and Presidents' Day weekend this year is no different. That’s because although Presidents' Day 2023 is on February 20, many retailers including Amazon, Nordstrom, Walmart, and Target have already kicked off their long weekend sales early. This means those looking to save big on parenting essentials and new baby must-haves will see some opportunities for deep discounts—and not just over the weekend. With big name brands like Cybex, 4moms, VTech, Graco, Nuna, and Bugaboo on sale, now is the time to shop, whether you’re looking for your own new arrival or browsing for an upcoming baby shower. But deals this good are bound to sell out fast, so shop while you can. And keep checking back, because we’ll be updating this as more sales roll out throughout the weekend. Amazon Amazon There are tons of savings to be had across departments at Amazon and parents don’t have to wait until Presidents Day weekend to save up to 45% off. 4moms MamaRoo Multi-Motion Baby Swing $202.49 (was $269.99); amazon.com VTech Upgraded Smart WiFi Baby Monitor VM901 $100.60 (was $149.95); amazon.com Sealy Select 2-Cool 2-Stage Waterproof Baby Crib & Toddler Mattress $117.50 (was $179.99); amazon.com Graco Pack 'n Play Simple Solutions Playard $69.99 (was $99.99); amazon.com Pharmedoc Pregnancy Pillow, Grey U-Shape Full Body Pillow and Maternity Support $44.99 (was $59.99); amazon.com Dream On Me Portable 2-in-1 Tabletalk High Chair $55.13 (was $99.99); amazon.com Walmart Walmart From nursery furniture to car seats and bouncers, you can save more than 30% off at Walmart right now on favorite baby finds. Dream On Me Chatham Swivel Gliding Recliner $259.97 (was $349.97); walmart.com Graco 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat $247.49 (was $329.97); walmart.com Oball Easy Grasp Shaker Rattle BPA-Free Infant Toy $4.44 (was $12.99); walmart.com Delta Children Waverly 6-in-1 Convertible Baby Crib $139.97 (was $199.99); walmart.com Fisher-Price Jumperoo Baby Bouncer & Activity Center with Lights and Music, Animal Wonders $79.99 (was $119.99); walmart.com Nordstrom Nordstrom From Nuna and Bugaboo to Freshly Picked, Nordstrom has a variety of favorite parenting brands on sale right now. Nuna Rava Convertible Car Seat $374 (was $500); nordstrom.com Diono Radian 3RXT Convertible Car Seat $279.99 (was $349.99); nordstrom.com Mud Pie Muslin Bibs and Spoon Set $12.50 (was $25); nordstrom.com Bugaboo Fox 3 Complete Stroller $1,011.75 (was $1,349); nordstrom.com Freshly Picked Minimal Faux Leather Diaper Backpack $121.97 (was $189); nordstrom.com Bugaboo Lynx Complete Stroller $786.75 (was $1,049); nordstrom.com Doodle & Co. Tokyo Pop Pacifier $6 (was $14.99); nordstrom.com Target Target Now’s the time not just to add to your Target Registry but to buy with these deals going on right now. Some items of note: the super popular stroller wagon that's over $250 off, and a foldable high chair that's almost $100 off! Babyjoy Foldable Baby High Chair $99.99 (was $189.99); target.com Britax Emblem 3 Stage Convertible Car Seat $199.99 (was $249.99); target.com Pamo Babe Portable Nursery Center Foldable Bassinet Play Yard Crib Sleeper $74.99 (was $139.99); target.com Keenz Class Push Pull Baby Toddler Kids Stroller Wagon $459.99 (was $716.99); target.com Costway Baby Sit-to-Stand Learning Walker Toddler $61.99 (was $99.99); target.com Shop More Deals for Parents 23 Valentine's Day Gifts for Moms That Will Still Arrive in Time Amazon is Having an Epic Baby Sale Right Now—Here Are Our Top Picks This Wildly Popular Dyson Dupe Cordless Stick Vacuum Is Less Than $150 Right Now 20 Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for Kids Under $15 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit