One of the best things about holiday sales these days is that you don’t have to wait until the actual holiday to start saving—and Presidents' Day weekend this year is no different. That’s because although Presidents' Day 2023 is on February 20, many retailers including Amazon, Nordstrom, Walmart, and Target have already kicked off their long weekend sales early. This means those looking to save big on parenting essentials and new baby must-haves will see some opportunities for deep discounts—and not just over the weekend.

With big name brands like Cybex, 4moms, VTech, Graco, Nuna, and Bugaboo on sale, now is the time to shop, whether you’re looking for your own new arrival or browsing for an upcoming baby shower. But deals this good are bound to sell out fast, so shop while you can. And keep checking back, because we’ll be updating this as more sales roll out throughout the weekend.

Amazon

There are tons of savings to be had across departments at Amazon and parents don’t have to wait until Presidents Day weekend to save up to 45% off.

Walmart

From nursery furniture to car seats and bouncers, you can save more than 30% off at Walmart right now on favorite baby finds.

Nordstrom

From Nuna and Bugaboo to Freshly Picked, Nordstrom has a variety of favorite parenting brands on sale right now.

Target

Now’s the time not just to add to your Target Registry but to buy with these deals going on right now. Some items of note: the super popular stroller wagon that's over $250 off, and a foldable high chair that's almost $100 off!