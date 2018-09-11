Your First Trimester of Pregnancy, Week-by-Week

You're actually not pregnant yet—the clock starts ticking on the first day of your last period. So even though pregnancies are said to be 40 weeks long, you only carry your baby for 38 weeks.

If you're trying to conceive, start taking a daily prenatal vitamin with at least 400 micrograms of folic acid; this B vitamin has been shown to help prevent neural-tube defects, such as spina bifida. Also quit any unhealthy habits like smoking or drinking.

