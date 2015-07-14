How Big Is My Baby This Week? Here's Your Baby Fruit Size Chart
We're not sure why it's so fun comparing your fetus to fruit, but it really is. From poppy seed to watermelon, get a sense of your baby’s size by week with these growth averages and fruit-size comparisons.
Weeks 1 to 3
Your due date is calculated from the first day of your last menstrual period. Conception occurs about two weeks from this day, and that's when you're truly considered pregnant. In just 40 short weeks, your baby will grow from the size of a tiny seed to the size of a plump watermelon. Here, Jonathan D. Herman, M.D., shares the average baby size by week.
Baby Size at Week 4
Your fertilized egg, known as a zygote, is a ball of 32 cells that's about the size of a poppy seed. It's at this stage that the cells separate into three distinct layers from which your baby's internal organs and skin will develop.
Baby's Length: About 0.014 to 0.04 in.
Baby's Weight: Less than 0.04 oz.
Baby Size at Week 5
The ball of cells now resembles a tadpole and is as big as a peppercorn. The creation of the brain, spinal cord, heart, and blood vessels is already well under way.
Baby's Length: About 0.05 in.
Baby's Weight: Less than 0.04 oz.
Baby Size at Week 6
Your little one has tripled in size and is protected by amniotic fluid. Although he's grown by leaps and bounds, he's still only about the size of a pomegranate seed.
Baby's Length: About 1/8 in.
Baby's Weight: Less than 0.04 oz.
Baby Size at Week 7
Your baby is now about the size of a small blueberry. Her arm buds, which formed last week, now look like paddles.
Baby's Length: about .5 in.
Baby's Weight: less than 0.04 oz.
Baby Size at Week 8
Your baby is about the size of a raspberry. His hands and feet have webbed fingers and toes. Soon this extra tissue between his digits will be reabsorbed to reveal individual fingers and toes.
Baby's Length: about 0.63 in.
Baby's Weight: less than 0.04 oz.
Note: From week 8 through week 20, measurements are taken from crown to rump.
Baby Size at Week 9
Your baby has graduated from embryo to fetus—and is now about the size of a cherry. The digestive tract and reproductive organs are formed, but it's still too early for even a skilled technician to tell whether you're having a boy or a girl.
Baby's Length: About .9 in.
Baby's Weight: About .07 oz.
Baby Size at Week 10
Your baby is about the size of a kumquat and can stretch his spine. Her eyes and eyelids are more developed and her eyebrows are beginning to grow.
Baby's Length: 1.22 in.
Baby's Weight: 0.14 ounce
Baby Size at Week 11
Your baby is about the size of a fig. From now through week 20 of your pregnancy, he'll increase 30-fold in weight and triple in length.
Baby's Length: 1.61 in.
Baby's Weight: 0.25 oz.
Baby Size at Week 12
Your baby is almost three inches long now, about the size of a plum. Fingernails, toenails, and bones are forming, and a fine layer of hair covers most of her body.
Baby's Length: 2.13 in.
Baby's Weight: 0.49 oz.
Baby Size at Week 13
Your beautiful baby is the size of a Meyer lemon this week—and his vocal cords are beginning to develop.
Baby's Length: 2.91 in.
Baby's Weight: 0.81 oz.
Baby Size at Week 14
As you enter your second trimester, your baby is the size of a peach. All of her internal organs formed during the first trimester, and they will continue to mature from now until she's born.
Baby's Length: 3.42 in.
Baby's Weight: 1.52 oz.
Baby Size at Week 15
Your baby is now the size of an apple. His brain now controls all the muscles in her body; he is able to move. Yes, he'll even do somersaults! But if this is your first baby, you probably won't feel him moving for several more weeks.
Baby's Length: 3.98 in.
Baby's Weight: 2.47 oz.
Baby Size at Week 16
Your baby is now the size of an avocado—and she can make a fist and even suck her thumb.
Baby's Length: 4.57 in.
Baby's Weight: 3.53 oz.
Baby Size at Week 17
Your baby is now the size of an pear. He has hiccupped before, but this is the first time you might feel it.
Baby's Length: 5.12 in.
Baby's Weight: 4.94 oz.
Baby Size at Week 18
Your baby is now about the size of a sweet potato—and her tiny fingers now have unique fingerprints!
Baby's Length: 5.59 in.
Baby's Weight: 6.70 oz.
Baby Size at Week 19
Your baby is now about the size of a mango. His legs are now longer than his arms, and he'll start giving you "hello" jabs at regular intervals, which you may be able to feel if this is your second or third pregnancy. First-time moms still might not feel anything for a few more weeks.
Baby's Length: 6.02 in.
Baby's Weight: 8.47 oz.
Baby Size at Week 20
Your baby is now the size of a banana. She may have thin eyebrows and is sprouting some hair on her head.
Baby's Length: 6.46 in.
Baby's Weight: 10.58 oz.
Baby Size at Week 21
Your baby is as long as a carrot, and his skin now responds to touch. If you put pressure on your belly, he'll move away or push back.
Baby's Length: 10.51 in.
Baby's Weight: 12.70 oz.
Baby Size at Week 22
Your baby is the size of a papaya. Her lungs are developing rapidly, and they will begin making a protein called surfactant, which will help her breathe independently once she's born.
Baby's Length: 10.94 in.
Baby's Weight: 15.17 oz.
Baby Size at Week 23
Your baby is as big as an eggplant. His brain and hearing are more developed this week, and he's beginning to recognize your voice.
Baby's Length: 11.38 in.
Baby's Weight: 1.10 lb.
Baby Size at Week 24
Your baby is as long as an ear of corn. Her nostrils are opening now for "practice breathing"; she'll go through the same motions of real breathing but inhale amniotic fluid instead of air.
Baby's Length: 11.81 in.
Baby's Weight: 1.32 lb.
Baby Size at Week 25
Your baby is the size of an acorn squash. He's developing a firm grasp and may reach out and grab the umbilical cord. He can also stick out his tongue!
Baby's Length: 13.62 in.
Baby's Weight: 1.46 lb.
Baby Size at Week 26
Your baby is nearly as long as a zucchini. Her eyebrows and eyelashes are well-defined; plus, she has more hair on her head this week.
Baby's Length: 14.02 in.
Baby's Weight: 1.68 lb.
Baby Size at Week 27
Your baby is now the size of a cauliflower. At this point, he may be able to distinguish between your voice and your husband's or partner's voice.
Baby's Length: 14.41 in.
Baby's Weight: 1.93 lb.
Baby Size at Week 28
Your baby is the size of a kabocha squash, and she is beginning to open her eyes and blink.
Baby's Length: 14.80 in.
Baby's Weight: 2.22 lbs
Baby Size at Week 29
Your baby is the size of a large butternut squash. His skin is still wrinkly, but as fat accumulates, he will fill out.
Baby's Length: 15.2 in.
Baby's Weight: 2.54 lbs.
Baby Size at Week 30
Your baby is the size of a large cabbage. She has cycles of sleeping and waking. After 30 to 90 minutes of snoozing, she may give you a kick to let you know she's awake.
Baby's Length: 15.71 in.
Baby's Weight: 2.91 lbs.
Baby Size at Week 31
Your baby is about as long as a bunch of leeks, and she will now gain as much as a half pound per week until she's born.
Baby's Length: 16.18 in.
Baby's Weight: 3.31 lbs.