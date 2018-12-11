Baby Size by Week According to Millennials, Not Fruit

Your Baby is the Size of the Heart Button On Instagram

While it might feel too soon to announce your pregnancy to the masses (most prefer to wait until further into your first trimester), you may be daydreaming about the huge collection of 'likes' you're going to create when your friend-and-family fan-base knows about your big news. While you're strolling through Instagram (shamelessly looking at baby shower ideas, strollers, and tiny baby clothing), take a moment to admire that heart-shaped like in the corner. That's how big your babe is at 5 weeks, with actual specs at 0.05 inches and 0.04 ounces. Coincidentally, this is also when your baby's brain, spinal cord, blood vessels, and actual heart are starting to develop!