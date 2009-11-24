Pregnancy Week 8

Find out how your baby is developing in week eight and if you really should be eating for two.

How Big is Baby?

Your baby is about the size of a raspberry. His hands and feet have webbed fingers and toes. Soon this extra tissue between his digits will be reabsorbed to reveal individual fingers and toes.

Baby's Length: 0.63in.
Baby's Weight: 0.04oz.

Mom's Changing Body

You might not have a hankering for pickles and ice cream, but pregnancy cravings could be wreaking havoc on your healthy eating plan. Yes, you are eating for two, but you really only need about an extra 300 calories per day (or 600 if you're expecting twins) to nourish your baby-to-be. And even though chocolate cake or a bag of potato chips may be calling your name, try to reach for a healthier treat instead—say, a 16-ounce mango smoothie, a cup of cottage cheese or a tall glass of milk.

Baby's Development

Your baby's growth spurt continues: In the last two weeks he has quadrupled in size. As he gets bigger, his delicate facial features are becoming more refined, with his ears, upper lip, and the teeny tip of his nose all clearly visible. His eyelids will also take shape for the first time this week and his heart is growing stronger by the day.

Weekly Tip

Do something for yourself this week! It's easy to put all the focus on your baby these days—and friends and family are probably doing the same thing. Indulge in some Me time before your baby arrives—get a pedicure, immerse yourself in a good book, or take your dog for a long walk. Consider it part of your mama-to-be job to treat yourself. (Anything stress-relieving is good for you and baby, right?) No matter what, don't feel guilty about these occasional indulgences. If they make you feel good, they're totally worth it.

Week 8 Ultrasound

In this image, the embryo is lying on her back with her head to the right of the screen. In this now familiar c-shape, you can see that the baby-to-be's head is becoming larger during this part of the first trimester to accommodate her growing brain. Her brain is divided into three main parts: the forebrain, the midbrain and the hindbrain. As in the previous week, the hindbrain may be seen as a dark area in the back of the embryo's head.

