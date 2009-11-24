Pregnancy Week 8

Do something for yourself this week! It's easy to put all the focus on your baby these days—and friends and family are probably doing the same thing. Indulge in some Me time before your baby arrives—get a pedicure, immerse yourself in a good book, or take your dog for a long walk. Consider it part of your mama-to-be job to treat yourself. (Anything stress-relieving is good for you and baby, right?) No matter what, don't feel guilty about these occasional indulgences. If they make you feel good, they're totally worth it.