Pregnancy Week 7

Granted, it's hard to focus on other people's feelings right now—what with having to tend to your own tummy issues—but there's a rather selfless question you'll want to ponder: How is your partner taking all of this? Some partners are super-supportive and ecstatic, while others may feel overwhelmed by the slew of changes taking place. It's perfectly normal for yours to suddenly obsess over the family finances or fixate on the idea of moving to a bigger home. (Just call it the male version of the nesting instinct.) Chat up your guy to feel out any of his worries or concerns. Goodness knows you're going to be counting on him to do the same for you.