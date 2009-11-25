Pregnancy Week 6
How Big is Baby?
Your little one has tripled in size and is protected by amniotic fluid. Although he's grown by leaps and bounds, he's still only about the size of a pomegranate seed.
Baby's Length: 0.13in.
Baby's Weight: 0.04oz.
Mom's Changing Body
Can you believe that just a few short weeks ago you were wondering if you were really pregnant? Chances are, by now your body is letting you know loud and clear (and if not now, soon). Sure, some of these signature first-trimester symptoms can be a bit jarring—the exhaustion, nausea, vomiting, super-sore breasts, headaches, constipation, faintness, and mood swings—but try to go with the flow and look on the bright side. Your body's doing some complex work in there, and most of the symptoms should subside in a few weeks. The tricky thing about this pregnancy stage, of course, is that you probably haven't spilled your secret to the world just yet.
Baby's Development
By the end of this week your baby will have tripled in size! His heart is now beating with a regular rhythm. It's still too faint to be picked up by your doctor's stethoscope, but if you have an ultrasound at some point over the next few weeks it will probably be visible as a tiny, pulsing dot in the middle of his mini body. Fun fact: From now until birth, your child's heart will beat about 150 times a minute—twice the average adult rate. Also this week, your baby's brain hemispheres are forming—and brain waves can now be recorded.
Weekly Tip
Having trouble taking prenatal vitamins? Sometimes the oversize pills are tough to swallow if you're already feeling queasy. Ask your doctor about taking children's chewables instead, along with a folic acid supplement.
Week 6 Ultrasound
In this 3D image of the developing embryo, you can see a big change since previous week of the first trimester. The baby-to-be curves inward, with the umbilical cord in the middle. The head appears at the upper right side of the image. Small buds can be seen where the arms and legs will eventually develop.
What Week 6 of Your Pregnancy Is Really Like
