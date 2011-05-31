Pregnancy Week 42

Baby's not here yet? Sit tight. Only 5 percent of newborns arrive on their actual due dates, but over 80 percent are born within two weeks of it. Most babies will be perfectly safe and healthy hanging out in your womb until 42 weeks. In fact, your baby isn't technically overdue until this week is over. After that, your doctor will likely want to consider inducing your labor by breaking your water or stripping your membranes, or with drugs (synthetic hormones, actually) that either bring on contractions or prepare your cervix.