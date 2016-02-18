Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 40+: To Induce or Not to Induce?

Image zoom

You've made it to your due date! Congrats. But the fact that you're still listening to this tells us you're not exactly in the throes of labor—yet. Reaching Week 40 and beyond can be a frustrating time. You can feel as big as a house with a four-­car garage and totally, 100% ready to get this birthing show on the road. Like NOW. In our last episode, we covered the lovely, laid­-back things you can do naturally to coax your body into labor, but now that you've hit D­-day, it's time to get serious. Do you induce or don't you? And if so, how long do you go before the P­-word (Pitocin) is uttered? Remember: it'll all be worth it once you're holding that baby!

Pregnancy Confidential is a week-by-week podcast hosted by editors from Parents and Fit Pregnancy and Baby. Each episode walks listeners through the physical, emotional and all-round quirks of each week of pregnancy. This is real-talk, girlfriend-to-girlfriend stuff—no hard-to-understand medical information here. This podcast will be your best friend, taking you through the real feelings—the joy and the annoyances—of pregnancy so you never have to experience any of it alone. And it'll have you chuckling all along the way. All episodes available now!