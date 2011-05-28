Pregnancy Week 4

You just missed your period and the test came back positive—that's right, you're pregnant! Can't bear to fasten your bra in the morning? For most women, breast tenderness is the first physical sign of pregnancy—even before telltale morning sickness strikes. (If your breasts aren't sore now, odds are they will be within a few days or weeks.) You may also experience more extreme senses of taste and smell. In other words, that vase of peonies has never smelled better, but your coworker's tuna sandwich—which he's eating three cubicles away—might make you beeline for the bathroom.