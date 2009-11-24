Pregnancy Week 38

It's Week 38: you're probably bouncing up and down on your birthing ball, desperate to get this darn baby out one day, and terrified of the reality of actually being a mom the next. It's an exciting/nerve-wracking time with a lot on your mind (to keep you up at 4 a.m., thank you very much). It's often the fear of the unknown that can be the scariest of all, and one major unknown is how you'll really feel when the dust settles and you've got a newborn to take care of. With more celebs, like Hayden Panettiere, opening up about postpartum depression, you might be wondering: Will it happen to me?