Pregnancy Week 37

Your baby could arrive any day now. Exciting, sure. Terrifying? Yes, definitely. But no matter how scared you might be, you're way better off knowing as much as you can about D-day. So remember: No one knows exactly what sets off the big event, but somehow your body knows when your baby's fully cooked, so it starts releasing chemicals (called prostaglandins) that thin, soften, and dilate your cervix. When produced in large amounts, these prostaglandins will trigger your uterus to start contracting, or making involuntary muscle movements to push your baby down and out. (At some point, your water will break, too, but this is more like a side effect of labor than an actual trigger.)