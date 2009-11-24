Pregnancy Week 35

A couple of episodes ago, we talked the ins and outs of having sex when you're very pregnant, and reminded you that now is a good time to get in that nooky before a baby arrives—but as the big day approaches, you may be wondering what those bedroom antics will look like after you give birth. There's a lot to think about: Your recovery, the baby, the logistics, the lack of sleep, your body image... It's easy to get overwhelmed and worry that you'll be waving goodbye to your sex life. We're here to reassure you that while that's not true (think about how many mamas you see with two under two), things might change and shift a little, both physically and emotionally, and not always for the worst.