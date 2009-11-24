Pregnancy Week 34

Your baby is the size of a cantaloupe. Her bones are fully developed by now, and she's turning her head, pirouetting, and moving her body from side to side.
Baby's Length: 17.72in.
Baby's Weight: 4.73lb.
Feeling like you couldn't possibly get any bigger right now? Luckily, weight gain often plateaus or slows down by this time. That said, you probably can't see your shoes. You might even—for the first time in your life—find it more comfortable to wear a bra while you sleep, and your popped-out belly button might make you feel self-conscious. Remember, you'll be back to your old self in a few months—with an amazing baby in tow!
Your baby's preparing for her arrival in just a few short weeks! This week, the protective vernix caseosa (that cheese-like, white, waxy coating that's keeping her skin safe) begins to thicken, ensuring that her birthday suit stays smooth and well-moisturized during D-day. Your baby will likely arrive covered in the stuff, especially in the folds under her arms, behind her ears, and in the crotch area. But it'll all be washed off very shortly after birth—during her first-ever bath.
Can't sleep? Regular exercise can help you snooze more soundly, so schedule a daily neighborhood stroll. Buy a body pillow to snuggle up to for extra support when you're side-sleeping. If heartburn's your big sleep stealer, try eating an earlier dinner—minus heartburn triggers likes spicy, citrus, or carbonated food and drink of course. And you'll cut down on those six-times-a-night bathroom runs if you nix the water guzzling for at least an hour or two before you go to bed.
In this image of a profile, the baby's mouth is open. She may be drinking amniotic fluid or taking it into her lungs, which aids in the development of her respiratory system.
If you've subscribed to a pregnancy newsletter or downloaded a day-by-day pregnancy app, everything you read about how far along you are is based on one major thing: your due date. It's also usually the first thing people ask you when they find out you're pregnant. But what if we told you the whole idea of a due date is bogus? And that the whole idea of counting down to your due date is basically pointless. Sure it's great to know where you are in your pregnancy for the essential stuff, like scheduling ultrasounds (and listening to this podcast), but when it comes to the final countdown, it may not matter as much as you think.