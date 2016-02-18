Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 33: Hospital Packing

Image zoom

It's Week 33 and you can just about see your due date on the horizon. But, since babies can be about as unpredictable as everything else in your life, it's a good idea to do what you can to prepare (which believe us, isn't as much as you think). If your idle hands are itching to do something in preparation for so much busy­ness around the corner, it might be time to put them (and your partner's) to work packing that hospital bag. But what exactly should you put in it? Opinions differ and we'll discuss the essentials in this week's podcast.

Pregnancy Confidential is a week-by-week podcast hosted by editors from Parents and Fit Pregnancy and Baby. Each episode walks listeners through the physical, emotional and all-round quirks of each week of pregnancy. This is real-talk, girlfriend-to-girlfriend stuff—no hard-to-understand medical information here. This podcast will be your best friend, taking you through the real feelings—the joy and the annoyances—of pregnancy so you never have to experience any of it alone. And it'll have you chuckling all along the way. All episodes available now!