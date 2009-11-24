Pregnancy Week 32

There's not much to report on your baby-to-be's developmental milestones this week. Much of his growth is strictly adding weight through fat layers that will insulate his maturing organs. He'll need plenty of fat tissue to keep him warm once he leaves his home in your womb and enters the world, where the environmental temperature is not as controlled. Although you can't see it in this image, your baby has probably been attempting to breathe this week, though his lungs still need more time to mature. Another development you'll notice in this image: look closely and you might spy the edges of his toenails, which are now fully formed.