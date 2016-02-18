Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 31: Delivery Room FYIs

Image zoom

At Week 31, you're probably finding your mind ever-­wandering back to the elephant in your third trimester room: how you're actually gonna birth this sucker. While the physical realities of having a baby are surely present on your mind, you're also bound to be curious about what goes on around you when you're giving it the ol' heave-­ho. Who do you let in the room with you? Will you really do something as horrific as poop in front of everybody? And will you even care? This week's podcast lets you in on the deepest darkest secrets of the delivery room, so you know just what to expect when you're done expecting.

Subscribe to Pregnancy Confidential on iTunes

About The Podcast

Pregnancy Confidential is a week-by-week podcast hosted by editors from Parents and Fit Pregnancy and Baby. Each episode walks listeners through the physical, emotional and all-round quirks of each week of pregnancy. This is real-talk, girlfriend-to-girlfriend stuff—no hard-to-understand medical information here. This podcast will be your best friend, taking you through the real feelings—the joy and the annoyances—of pregnancy so you never have to experience any of it alone. And it'll have you chuckling all along the way. All episodes available now!